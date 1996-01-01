7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
Problem 7c
FIGURE P7.47 shows a 200 g hamster sitting on an 800 g wedge-shaped block. The block, in turn, rests on a spring scale. An extra-fine lubricating oil having μₛ = μₖ = 0 is sprayed on the top surface of the block, causing the hamster to slide down. Friction between the block and the scale is large enough that the block does not slip on the scale. What does the scale read, in grams, as the hamster slides down?
