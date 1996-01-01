Skip to main content
Physics7. Friction, Inclines, SystemsSystems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
Two blocks made of different materials, connected by a string, slide down a 30° inclined plane . Block A has mass 8kg, and the coefficient of static friction between Block A and the incline is 0.35. Block B has mass 4kg, and the coefficient of friction between block B and the plane is 0.25. After the blocks are released, find the tension in the cord.

