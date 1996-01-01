7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
Problem 7b
The 1.0 kg physics book in FIGURE P7.40 is connected by a string to a 500 g coffee cup. The book is given a push up the slope and released with a speed of 3.0 m/s. The coefficients of friction are μₛ = 0.50 and μₖ = 0.20. b. At the highest point, does the book stick to the slope, or does it slide back down?
