A uniform ladder of mass m and length ℓ leans at an angle θ against a wall, Fig. 12–105. The coefficients of static friction between ladder–ground and ladder–wall are μ_G and μ_W , respectively. The ladder will be on the verge of slipping when both the static friction forces due to the ground and due to the wall take on their maximum values.





(b) “Leaning ladder problems” are often analyzed under the seemingly unrealistic assumption that the wall is frictionless (see Example 12–6). You wish to investigate the magnitude of error introduced by modeling the wall as frictionless, if in reality it is frictional. Using the relation found in part (a), calculate the true value of θₘᵢₙ for a frictional wall, taking μ_G = μ_W = 0.40 . Then, determine the approximate value of θₘᵢₙ for the “frictionless wall” model by taking μ_G = 0.40 and μ_W = 0 . Finally, determine the percent deviation of the approximate value of θₘᵢₙ from its true value.

<IMAGE>