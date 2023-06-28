A 500 g model rocket is on a cart that is rolling to the right at a speed of . The rocket engine, when it is fired, exerts an 8.0 N vertical thrust on the rocket. Your goal is to have the rocket pass through a small horizontal hoop that is 20 m above the ground. At what horizontal distance left of the hoop should you launch?
9m
