Your forehead can withstand a force of about 6.0 kN before fracturing, while your cheekbone can withstand only about 1.3 kN. Suppose a 140 g baseball traveling at 30 m/s strikes your head and stops in 1.5 ms.
a.What is the magnitude of the force that stops the baseball?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving Motion Problems with Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford