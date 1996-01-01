6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
Problem 7.86 a
A 25-g projectile is fired into a cube of ballistic gel at a velocity of 360 m/s. If the projectile penetrates 15 cm into the gel before stopping, find the average force exerted by the gel onto the projectile. Use
(a) kinematics and dynamics (Newton’s laws)
