Two rock climbers, Paul and Jeanne, use safety ropes of similar length. Jeanne's rope is more elastic, called a dynamic rope by climbers. Paul has a static rope, not recommended for safety reasons.

(a) Jeanne (Fig. 4–72) falls freely about 2.0 m and then the rope stops her over a distance of 1.0 m. Estimate how large a force (assume constant) she will feel from the rope. (Express the result in multiples of her weight.)