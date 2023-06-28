Skip to main content
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Forces & Kinematics
Problem 8b
As a science fair project, you want to launch an 800 g model rocket straight up and hit a horizontally moving target as it passes 30 m above the launch point. The rocket engine provides a constant thrust of 15.0 N. The target is approaching at a speed of 15 m/s. At what horizontal distance between the target and the rocket should you launch?

