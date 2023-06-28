Skip to main content
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
6:40 minutes
Problem 13c
Textbook Question
"A satellite orbits the sun with a period of 1.0 day. What is the radius of its orbit?"
Verified Solution
6m
2
0
6:31m
