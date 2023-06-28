Skip to main content
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationKepler's Third Law
A small moon orbits its planet in a circular orbit at a speed of 7.5 km/s. It takes 28 hours to complete one full orbit. What is the mass of the planet?

