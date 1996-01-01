8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
Problem 13f
The asteroid belt circles the sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. One asteroid has a period of 5.0 earth years. What are the asteroid's orbital radius and speed?
