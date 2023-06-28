A new planet is discovered orbiting the star Vega in a circular orbit. The planet takes 55 earth years to complete one orbit around the star. Vega's mass is 2.1 times the sun's mass. What is the radius of the planet's orbit? Give your answer as a multiple of the radius of the earth's orbit.
