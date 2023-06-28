Skip to main content
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationKepler's Third Law
Problem 13b
A new planet is discovered orbiting the star Vega in a circular orbit. The planet takes 55 earth years to complete one orbit around the star. Vega's mass is 2.1 times the sun's mass. What is the radius of the planet's orbit? Give your answer as a multiple of the radius of the earth's orbit.

