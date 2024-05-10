17. Periodic Motion
Problem 14.14a
(II) The graph of displacement vs. time for a small mass m at the end of a spring is shown in Fig. 14–30. At t = 0 , 𝓍 = 0.43 cm.
(a) If m= 7.7 g , find the spring constant, k.
(b) Write the equation for displacement 𝓍 as a function of time.
<IMAGE>
