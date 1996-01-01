21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
12:22 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The 3.0-m-long pipe in FIGURE P18.49 is closed at the top end. It is slowly pushed straight down into the water until the top end of the pipe is level with the water's surface. What is the length L of the trapped volume of air?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos