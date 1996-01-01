21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
13:44 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A diving bell is a 3.0-m-tall cylinder closed at the upper end but open at the lower end. The temperature of the air in the bell is 20°C. The bell is lowered into the ocean until its lower end is 100 m deep. The temperature at that depth is 10°C. a. How high does the water rise in the bell after enough time has passed for the air inside to reach thermal equilibrium?
Verified Solution
13m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos