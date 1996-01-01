21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
An electric generating plant boils water to produce high-pressure steam. The steam spins a turbine that is connected to the generator. a. How many liters of water must be boiled to fill a 5.0 m^3 boiler with 50 atm of steam at 400°C?
