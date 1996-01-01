21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
5:30 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
On a cool morning, when the temperature is 15°C, you measure the pressure in your car tires to be 30 psi. After driving 20 mi on the freeway, the temperature of your tires is 45°C . What pressure will your tire gauge now show?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos