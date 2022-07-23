(a) What is the current in the 13-Ω heating element of a 240-V clothes dryer?
(b) How much charge passes through the element in 15 min? (Assume direct current.)
A −10.0 nC point charge and a +20.0 nC point charge are 15.0 cm apart on the x-axis. What is the electric potential at the point on the x-axis where the electric field is zero?
Engineers discover that the electric potential between two electrodes can be modeled as V(x)=V0ln(1+x/d) , where V0 is a constant, x is the distance from the first electrode in the direction of the second, and d is the distance between the electrodes. What is the electric field strength midway between the electrodes?
The electric potential in a region of space is V=(150x2 − 200y2)V, where x and y are in meters. What are the strength and direction of the electric field at (x, y)=(2.0 m, 2.0 m)? Give the direction as an angle cw or ccw (specify which) from the positive x-axis.
A +3.0 nC charge is at x=0 cm and a −1.0 nC charge is at x=4 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the electric potential zero?
FIGURE EX26.12 is a graph of V versus x. Draw the corresponding graph of Ex versus x.
Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field at points 1 and 2 in FIGURE EX26.9.