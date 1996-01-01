Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics18. Waves & SoundIntro to Waves
Multiple Choice

A satellite captures images of a tsunami, and properties of the tsunami can be found from these images, providing important information to people who need to evacuate coastal areas. If satellite images of a tsunami show the distance from one peak to another is 500 km, and the period is 1 hour, how much time do people have to evacuate if the tsunami is found to be 100 km off shore?

1:23m

Watch next

Master What Is A Wave? with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:15
Intro to Waves
Jen Solomon
165
03:39
Wave Motion | Waves | Physics | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
192
10:23
What Is A Wave?
Patrick Ford
1039
15
06:17
Intro to Waves
Cool4Physics
85
02:18
Wave Basics
MooMooMath and Science
197
02:52
Physics - Waves - Introduction
expertmathstutor
187
08:23
Introduction to Waves
Flipping Physics
119
02:27
Properties of Waves from Graphs
Patrick Ford
703
5
1
01:36
Distance Between Crests
Patrick Ford
576
7
08:56
Types of Waves
Patrick Ford
700
5
4
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.