A satellite captures images of a tsunami, and properties of the tsunami can be found from these images, providing important information to people who need to evacuate coastal areas. If satellite images of a tsunami show the distance from one peak to another is 500 km, and the period is 1 hour, how much time do people have to evacuate if the tsunami is found to be 100 km off shore?
Master What Is A Wave? with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.