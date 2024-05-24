Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Properties A sinusoidal wave is characterized by its frequency, wavelength, and speed. The frequency (in Hz) indicates how many cycles occur per second, while the speed (in m/s) describes how fast the wave propagates through a medium. The wavelength, which is the distance between successive crests or troughs, can be calculated using the relationship: speed = frequency × wavelength.

Phase Difference Phase difference refers to the difference in the phase of two points on a wave, measured in radians. A phase difference of π/6 rad indicates that one point is ahead or behind another by 1/12 of a complete cycle (2π rad). This concept is crucial for understanding how waves interact and can be used to determine the spatial separation between points on the wave.