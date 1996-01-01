So generally speaking, it's gonna be really important that you have a really good handle on algebra and algebraic expressions in physics. So the first thing we're gonna talk about is how to simplify expressions. So for example, what I'm gonna show you is that we can take expressions like this and through subtraction and multiplication. In addition to all those things, we can actually just simplify this to something like X. And I'm gonna show you how this works. Basically, we take long expressions and we make them simpler by reducing the number of terms, we just write them in fewer terms. So for example, if I have expression over here, basically, what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna distribute anything that's on the outside of parentheses, then I can group together the terms that are similar and then I can combine them by adding and subtracting. So the way this works is that I have two X plus three, don't change anything there, but I have to distribute the four into everything that's inside of the parentheses. So I get four X plus eight. Now, what I do is I just group the, the things that are like each other like the two X and four X and the three and the eights. So this is two X plus four X which just becomes six X and then I have three and eight, which just combine down to 11. So this whole entire expression here really just becomes six X plus 11. And that is the simplest way I can write that. All right. Now, let's move on now. Nothing you're gonna have to be really good at. Um is, or just familiar with is expressions or with exponents. So I'm just gonna go over really quickly what exponents are? Um basically exponents just represent repeated multiplication. We'll do this a lot when we're doing talking about scientific notation. Um So just some basics here, if you have like a number like four multiplied by itself five times, it's really sort of tedious to write out. So what we do is we write this with a sort of shorthand notation four with a little superscript of five. It's a little tiny five in the top right corner. The way we say this is, it's four to the fifth power, the four is the base, it's the number or variable that you're multiplying. Um So that's the four and the exponent of the power is how many times you're multiplying that base by. So base is four and the power is five. Generally, the way that we write any exponent is if you have something, it could be a number or a variable A and if you're multiplying it by itself n times, then we just write it as a to the end power right now. So that's just how generally exponents work. Um, what you're also gonna have to be pretty, sort of a pretty, you know, have a good to handle on is how to manipulate exponents. Um So there's a couple of rules that are, you're gonna probably use, uh, more frequently than others and to sort of summarize them in a little table here. So this is important ones like the product and quotient rule. These come up all the time. Uh This is when you have something like four squared times four to the first power, you're multiplying things of the same base. Basically what you're gonna do here is you're gonna add the exponent. So this is like four to the two plus one power, which is four to the third power. So when you're multiplying things that are the same base, you add their exponents. And then when you're dividing things of the same base like four to the third over divided by four to the one, you're actually just subtracting the exponents. So this becomes four squared. So when you're dividing, then you subtract the exponents, couple of other really quick ones here. Anything to the zero power always just equals one. That's just a rule in math that you should know um whenever you have negative exponents like four to the negative two power. Uh Basically the way, the way this works is you're gonna sort of flip it to the bottom of a fraction. So now this becomes 1/4 to the second power and you drop the minus sign. So generally what happens is when you have negative exponents on the numerator, you flip them to the bottom, the denominator write them with a positive exponent, but you also can have something like a negative exponent in the denominator. In that case, you flip it to the top and you write it with a positive exponent. So you always do the reciprocal and then rewrite it with a positive exponents, right? So another one is called the power rule. And this is basically where you have a power that's on top of another power on the outside of a parentheses. Basically what you're gonna do here is you're gonna multiply their exponents. So it's kind of similar to what we do with the product in quotient, but now you're multiplying the exponents. So this becomes fourth to the sixth power. So you multiply them and then finally powerful products. This basically just means if you have something like three times four squared, you distribute the exponent to everything that's on the inside. So this becomes three squared times four squared. Same things happens with quotients. You basically just distribute the exponent to everything that's inside the parentheses. This becomes 12 squared over four squared. So really what you're doing here is you're just distributing the exponent to every term that's in the parentheses. And in the case where you have a fraction, you just distribute it to the numerator and denominator. All right.

