All right. And let's move on here. So solving equations is gonna be a super important part of the course throughout the course, we're going to be solving lots of different variables and lots of different equations. So it's good to have a good handle on that. Basically, the way we're going to do that is we're gonna use different operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, stuff like that. And the whole thing we're trying to do is isolate variables. Um Sometimes it's X, sometimes it's going to be other variables. We're gonna use all different kinds of letters throughout the course. And basically what happens is whenever you do an operation to some kind of an equation, you actually have to always have to do operation to both sides of the equation. So for example, if I got two X minus three equals zero, I I need to solve for X, what I have to do is I want to get X by itself and I have to do a bunch of operations. So the first thing I have to do here is I have to distribute the two to everything that's inside the parentheses. And you end up with two X minus six is zero. Now, I want to solve for X in this equation. So I want to get X by itself and I have to isolate it by moving stuff to the other side and whatever you do to one side, if I add six, then I have to add it to the other side. You always have to do that. So I get uh just two X equals six over here, but I'm not done yet. I have one last thing to do and I have to divide by two. But remember whatever I do to one side, I have to do the other. So always just, you know, be really, really careful that you do that. When you work the sandwich, you're gonna get is X equals three. So the general steps to do this is you're gonna sort of distribute any constant sided parentheses. You're gonna combine like terms that we've already seen how to do that. Then you're gonna group the X terms and constants on opposite sides, isolate and solve for X. And then you can always just check your solution by replacing this there, this a solution that you get back into the original equation and make sure that you get the right answer. All right. So let's just do the second example. Again, I've got 1/4 X plus five equals negative three. Again, I want X by itself. So I want to sort of sort of move everything that's a constant over to the other side. What I end up with is 1/4 X and then when I move the five over, I have to subtract five and then subtract five and this actually ends up becoming negative eight. Now, what happens is in order to get rid of the 1/4 what I'm gonna have to do is I'm gonna have to move multiply by four on this side of the equation. So I have to multiply by four. But then I also have to multiply by four here as well. What you'll end up getting here is X equals negative 32. And now you've solved for this equation and if you want to check, you can always just plug this negative 32 back inside of this equation just to make sure that it makes sense, right? So that's how to solve equations for different variables. Super important skill will be using it a lot throughout the course. Let's move on here. Now, a lot of the course will also just involve graphing. So graphing was usually gonna involve something like plotting points or equation on a rectangular coordinate system. This is basically just sort of like the two dimensional plane that we have over here. And the way that we do this is you're going to be given some kind of an equation and we're going to have to just plot a bunch of points. So the way we do this is we isolate Y to the left side. So for example, if we have something an equation like this, you want Y by itself on the left side because then what you're gonna do is you're just gonna plug in values of X anywhere you see X inside and you're going to calculate a bunch of values. And then you can basically just get ordered pairs. So for, for example, if you plug zero into this equation, you get zero squared minus three times zero, both those things go away. And then you end up with just two. So your Y coordinate is two. So the ordered pair is zero comma two and we can plot that here on the grid. So zero comma two is going to be this point over here. Remember ordered pairs are always X comma Y, you do the X value first and then the Y value. So just a couple of more, if you plug in 11 squared minus three times one plus two, you actually just get zero. So the ordered pair is one comma zero. And actually the same thing happens if you plug two into this equation, you're gonna get two squared which is four and this is minus six plus two also works out to just zero. So this is actually two comma zero. So it means we can plug the next two points in one comma zero, which is right over here and then two comma zero, which is right over here. And then finally, if you plug in three, which you're gonna give us two. So the coordinate is three comma two and then four comma six. If you plug all of these things in together, what you're gonna see here is you're gonna get these points, three comma two and then four comma six, which is all the way up here. So basically what you're gonna do is you're just gonna isolate and then when you calculate a bunch of Y values, um you're just gonna pick a bunch of X values to sort of plug into the equation and then you're gonna plot those points that you've gotten from step two. And then finally, you're just going to connect those points with a line or a curve or something like that. In this case, this isn't a line. In fact, it's actually gonna look something like looks like this, which you may remember is actually the shape of a parabola or a quadratic equation. All right. So that's basically how to plot equations and plot points and things like that. All right, let's move on.

