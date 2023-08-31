So in physics, the some of the most common graphs that you'll see are gonna be graphs of lines. And one of the most important variables you'll have to solve for is the slope of lines. So let's go ahead and talk about that real quick. The slope remember is just a number that represents how steep the line is sort of how vertical it is. So the green line kind of looks like this. The red line is a little bit steeper. So it's gonna have a higher slope mathematically what's going on? Is it the change in the Y value divided by the change in the X value? One of the things you've probably heard before in some classes is rise over run, which is basically just the change change in Y over the change in X, we use this little delta symbol which you will see a lot in physics to describe the change in a variable. So real quickly here, if we want to calculate the slopes of these two lines on the graph, you just have to figure out the rise of the run. How much does it rise? Well, you're going from 2 to 4. So the change in Y is, is two and then you're going from 1 to 2 over here. So the change in X is just one. So when you calculate the slope, it's just delta Y over delta X 2/1 and the slope is just a value of two. All right, let's do the same thing for the red line. All we're gonna have to do here is just pick two points. I'm gonna pick this point over here and this point and figure out the rise of the run. So if I have to go from this point to this point, first, I have to go up. And if you count up the number of units, you're actually gonna get end up going five units. That means my delta Y is five and you have to go over by one unit over here. So delta X is one. So the slope in this case is five of one and this is five. So just as we said before, this slope here, which is five is a higher number and it just represents that the slope is steeper than this green line over here where it has a slope of two. All right. So that's all. There is two slopes.

