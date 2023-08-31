So a lot of times in physics, you're gonna end up having an equation in which you don't have enough information to solve it. So you're gonna get another equation and now you have to deal with these two equations over here. This is called a system of equations. And we're just going to review how to solve these really quickly. And basically, what we're gonna do is we're gonna substitute one equation into the other to reduce the number of variables. I'm gonna show you how this works. The first thing we're gonna do here is if you have two equations, you're gonna solve one equation for uh let's say Y variable or whatever the easiest one is to solve. In this case, I've got Y equals three X minus six. So I've got already Y by itself. Now, what we're gonna do here is we're going to plug the right side of this equation A in, for whenever we see Y in equation B. So basically what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna take three X minus six and everywhere I see Y in equation B, I'm going to replace it with three X minus six. So what this looks like over here is, it looks like two X plus this, this ends up just being three X minus six. It's not Y anymore. I'm just gonna replace it with three X minus six and this equals four. Notice that what I've done with this equation is now, instead of having two variables, I only have one and now I can just go ahead and solve for X. And that's what my third step is. You just solve this for X and we know exactly how to do this. So this two X plus three, X just becomes five, X minus six is four. And then all I have to do is just move the six over to the other side and basically end up with five X equals 10. So now, all I have to do is divide each side by five. And what I end up with is X equals two. And that's the answer. So this is the answer. That's my X value that works for both of these equations. But I'm not quite done yet because this is only one of the values that works for both the equations. I need to also figure out what the Y value is. And that's the fourth step. You're gonna take this X value that you've already figured out. And you can actually plug it into either one of these two equations to solve for Y. So you could plug it into A or B it actually doesn't matter. So let's go ahead and do this. This is gonna be Y equals three. And now we don't have just X because we know what X is X is just equal to two. So we plug this back in so three times two minus six, this ends up just giving us six minus six over here. And so this gives us a Y value of zero. All right. So in other words, the solution to both of these equations is actually when X is two and Y is equal to zero. So this represents the XY solution that satisfies both of the equations. All right. And that's the Y value. So that's how to solve the system of equations by substitution.

