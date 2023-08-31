Now, if you have to graph equations in physics, a lot of time, they'll end up being lines. Um And so line equations in slope intercept form will tell you everything that you need to graph it. So usually you're gonna see something like Y equals MX plus B which remember is the form of a line and slope intercept form. So for example, something like Y equals two X plus minus one is in slope intercept form. So really quickly in this example, here, the Y intercept is just the constant on the outside, which is just the negative one that's at the end. And then the m the slope is just the number that goes in front of the X which in this case is two. So that's the slope in the intercept. So to graphic all you have to do is basically just plot the Y intercept, which in this case is gonna be zero comma negative one. That's where it crosses the Y axis. And they're gonna plot the next line or the next set of points. By using the slope, the slope tells you that you're gonna size 2/1. So in this case you have to go up to and over one to get to the next point. So that's the, the next point over here you could also go down to and then to the left one to get your other points over here. Once you do that a few times, you'll see that the sort of trend of this line is, it's gonna look something that looks like this. And so this is the equation of your line in slope intercept form. And that's how to graph it.

