15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
11: minutes
Problem 12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 3.0-m-long ladder, as shown in Figure 12.35, leans against a frictionless wall. The coefficient of static friction between the ladder and the floor is 0.40. What is the minimum angle the ladder can make with the floor without slipping?
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos