15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
12:35 minutes
Problem 12.74
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two identical, uniform beams are symmetrically set up against each other (Fig. 12–95) on a floor with which they have a coefficient of friction μₛ = 0.45 . What is the minimum angle the beams can make with the floor and still not fall?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos