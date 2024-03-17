(III) Consider a ladder with a painter climbing up it (Fig. 12–71). The mass of the uniform ladder is 12.0 kg, and the mass of the painter is 55.0 kg. If the ladder begins to slip at its base when the painter’s feet are 70% of the way up the length of the ladder, what is the coefficient of static friction between the ladder and the floor? Assume the wall is frictionless.

<IMAGE>