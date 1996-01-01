hey everybody today, we're being asked to determine the amount of water displaced in cubic inches. The amount of 400 or 455 mL of water that has been displaced using only conversions from milliliters, two centimeter cube and from inches to centimeters. So we're going to need a few conversion factors in order to carry this out, but not too many. So the first is that one millimeter oops, one millimeter is equal to one centimeter cubed And that 1", One inch is equal to 2. cm. So with that, let's take a look back. We start off with 455 millimeters as written in the problem. So that means we also have 455 centimeter cube of water to convert this in cubic into cubic inches. Again, note, we need it in cubic inches, not just inches And let me write this in blue. We take 455 centim cubed And we need to get rid of the cm term. So we know we have one inch for every 2.54 cm but we're dealing with centimeters cubed and we want inches cubed or cubic inches. So we cube that entire term. So that'll get rid of our nominator. Excuse me. And We can then solve and we'll get the answer of 27. cubic inches or answer choice. So that is how you convert 455 mL of water two inches. Using only conversions from millimeters to centimeters cubed and from inches to centimeters. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.

