19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
17:57 minutes
Problem 14i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The tank shown in FIGURE CP14.73 is completely filled with a liquid of density p. The right face is not permanently attached to the tank but, instead, is held against a rubber seal by the tension in a spring. To prevent leakage, the spring must both pull with sufficient strength and prevent a torque from pushing the bottom of the right face out. (b) If the spring has the minimum tension, at what height d from the bottom must it be attached?
Verified Solution
17m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Buoyancy & Buoyant Force with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos