Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buoyancy Buoyancy is the upward force exerted by a fluid on an object submerged in it. This force opposes the weight of the object and is determined by the volume of fluid displaced. According to Archimedes' principle, the buoyant force is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the submerged object, which is crucial for calculating the effective weight of the hull when submerged. Recommended video: Guided course 11:06 11:06 Intro to Buoyancy & Buoyant Force

Weight Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and the acceleration due to gravity (W = mg). In this scenario, the weight of the steel hull is significant in determining the tension in the crane's cable. When the hull is submerged, the effective weight is reduced by the buoyant force acting on it. Recommended video: Guided course 10:19 10:19 Torque Due to Weight