19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
7:25 minutes
Problem 13.29
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A spherical balloon has a radius of 7.15 m and is filled with helium. How large a cargo can it lift, assuming that the skin and structure of the balloon have a mass of 890 kg? Neglect the buoyant force on the cargo volume itself.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos