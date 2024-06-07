Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Gravity Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of water at a specified temperature. It is calculated by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. A specific gravity less than 1 indicates that the substance is less dense than water and will float, while a specific gravity greater than 1 indicates it will sink. Recommended video: Guided course 4:58 4:58 Specific Gravity

Buoyancy Buoyancy is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an object immersed in it. According to Archimedes' principle, the buoyant force on an object is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. This principle is crucial for understanding why icebergs float and how much of their volume remains above water. Recommended video: Guided course 11:06 11:06 Intro to Buoyancy & Buoyant Force