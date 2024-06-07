Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tension in a Rope Tension is the force transmitted through a rope, string, or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends. In the context of lifting, the tension in the rope must counteract the weight of the object being lifted. When the hull is completely out of the water, the tension equals the weight of the hull, which can be calculated using the formula T = mg, where m is the mass and g is the acceleration due to gravity. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Calculating Tension in a Pendulum with Energy Conservation

Weight of an Object The weight of an object is the force exerted on it due to gravity, calculated as the product of its mass and the acceleration due to gravity (W = mg). In this scenario, the mass of the steel hull is given as 21,000 kg, and using the standard value of g (approximately 9.81 m/s²), we can determine the weight, which directly influences the tension in the lifting cable when the hull is fully out of the water. Recommended video: Guided course 10:19 10:19 Torque Due to Weight