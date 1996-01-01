30. Induction and Inductance
Mutual Inductance Practice Problems
Single-phase electricity at 240 V and 50Hz is sometimes transmitted via concentric cables. The conductor of diameter d1 passes at the center of the cable and acts as the live wire, while the concentric neutral of diameter d2 surrounds the live conductor. Red PVC separates the two conducting materials, and black PVC is used as the jacket as shown in the simple image below. Calculate the inductance of a 1 m long wire when d1 = 5.10 mm and d2 = 10.5 mm.