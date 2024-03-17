9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Problem 8.50b
(II) A meteorite has a speed of 90.0 m/s when 750 km above the Earth. It is falling vertically (ignore air resistance) and strikes a bed of sand in which it is brought to rest in 3.25 m.
(b) How much work does the sand do to stop the meteorite (mass = 575 kg)?
