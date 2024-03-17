10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
Problem 8.74e
(III) The potential energy of the two atoms in a diatomic (two-atom) molecule can be approximated as (Lennard-Jones potential)
U(r) = -(a/r⁶) + (b/r¹²) ,
where r is the distance between the two atoms and a and b are positive constants.
(e) Let F be the force one atom exerts on the other. For what values of r is F > 0 , F < 0 , F = 0?
Verified Solution
