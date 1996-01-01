10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
CALC A clever engineer designs a 'sprong' that obeys the force law Fx=−q(x−xeq)³ , where xeq is the equilibrium position of the end of the sprong and q is the sprong constant. For simplicity, we'll let xeq=0 m .Then Fx=−qx³. b. Find an expression for the potential energy of a stretched or compressed sprong.
30
Has a video solution.
Showing 11 of 11 practice