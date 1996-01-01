Force & Potential Energy Practice Problems
The binding energy of the single electron in He+ is 24.6 eV and the mass of He+ is 4.001506 amu. Calculate the percentage decrease in mass when a He2+ ion gains an electron to form the He+ ion. Express the result in amu and as a percentage of He 2+ mass.
Imagine a ball rolling along a horizontal track under the influence of potential energy given by U(x) = Ax2 + Bcos((π/2L)x), where A, B, and L are constants. Determine the magnitude and direction of the force acting on the ball when it reaches (i) the starting point ( x = 0), (ii) the midpoint of the track (x = L/2), and (iii) the end of the track (x = L).
Imagine a spaceship cruising along a space-time continuum, traveling on the x-axis. As it moves through space, it experiences a potential energy U = x5 - x3 J, where x represents the spaceship's position in meters. Determine if the spaceship is in stable or unstable equilibrium at each of its equilibrium points.