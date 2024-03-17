6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6:08 minutes
Problem 4.82c
A 6750-kg helicopter accelerates upward at 0.80m/s² while lifting a 1080-kg frame at a construction site, Fig. 4–66.
<IMAGE>
(c) What force does the cable exert on the helicopter?
