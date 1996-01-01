23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
A 15.0-kg block of ice at 0.0°C melts to liquid water at 0.0°C inside a large room at 20.0°C. Treat the ice and the room as an isolated system, and assume that the room is large enough for its temperature change to be ignored. (a) Is the melting of the ice reversible or irreversible? Explain, using simple physical reasoning without resorting to any equations.
CALC You decide to take a nice hot bath but discover that your thoughtless roommate has used up most of the hot water. You fill the tub with 195 kg of 30.0°C water and attempt to warm it further by pouring in 5.00 kg of boiling water from the stove. (a) Is this a reversible or an irreversible process? Use physical reasoning to explain.
