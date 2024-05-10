26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
A student wearing shoes with thin insulating soles is standing on a grounded metal floor when he puts his hand on the metal case of a high voltage supply. The voltage inside, 6.3 mm from his hand, is 25,000 V. The student’s hand and the voltage supply form a capacitor, considering the student as a conductor. Another capacitor is between the floor and the student (his feet). Using reasonable numbers for hand and foot areas, estimate the student’s voltage relative to the floor. Assume vinyl-soled shoes 1 cm thick.
