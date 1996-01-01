Kirchhoff's Junction Rule Practice Problems
What is the amount of current that flows in the 2-ohm resistor of the circuit as shown in the diagram below?
Plot a graph of voltage as a function of the location in the electric circuit shown below. Trace the loop in a clockwise direction from point A.
In an electrical circuit, a lightbulb with a uniform resistance R is connected in series with two resistors, R1 and R2. When a 12-V battery is connected to the circuit, the lightbulb dissipates 6.4 W of power. Given that R1 = 2.0 Ω and R2 = 3.0 Ω, determine the current passing through the lightbulb.
An experimental setup consists of a battery with an EMF of 6.0 V and three resistors as shown below. Calculate the current passing through the battery and VA - VB when the switch is (a) open and b) closed.