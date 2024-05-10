(III) A mass m is connected to two springs, with spring constants k 1 and k 2 in two different ways as shown in Fig. 14–33a and b. Show that the period for the configuration shown in part is given by T = 2 π m ( 1 k 1 + 1 k 2 ) T = 2\pi \sqrt{m \left( \frac{1}{k_1} + \frac{1}{k_2} \right)} . Ignore friction.