17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Problem 14.24
(III) A mass m is at rest on the end of a spring of spring constant k. At t = 0 it is given an impulse J by a hammer. Write the formula for the subsequent motion in terms of m, k, J, and t.
