9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
Problem 7.42
(II) A child is pulling a wagon down the sidewalk. For 5.0 m the wagon stays on the sidewalk and the child pulls with a horizontal force of 22 N. Then one wheel of the wagon goes off onto the grass so the child has to pull with a horizontal force of 38 N at an angle of 12° to the side for the next 3.0 m. Finally the wagon gets back on the sidewalk so the child makes the rest of the trip, 8.5 m, with a force of 22 N. How much total work did the child do on the wagon?
