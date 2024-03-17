(II) Consider a force F₁ = A /√x which acts on an object during its journey along the x axis from x = 0.0 to x = 1.0m, where A = 3.0 N • m¹⸍² . Show that during this journey, even though F₁ is infinite at x = 0.0, the work W done on the object by this force is finite, and determine W.