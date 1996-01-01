28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Problem 29c
a. A 65-cm-diameter cyclotron uses a 500 V oscillating potential difference between the dees. What is the maximum kinetic energy of a proton if the magnetic field strength is 0.75 T?
