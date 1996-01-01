28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Problem 29a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An electron in a cathode-ray tube is accelerated through a potential difference of 10 kV, then passes through the 2.0-cm-wide region of uniform magnetic field in FIGURE P29.60. What field strength will deflect the electron by 10°?
